Robert G. Arena, Sr. died peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home in Billerica, MA after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. He was 74.
Bob was born August 23, 1944 in Cambridge to Guy and Rose (Piacentini) Arena. He grew up in Watertown and Arlington.
At Arlington High School, Bob met Joan Ellicott, whom he married in 1967. They were married for 52 years. After high school, Bob attended Columbian Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. He joined the United States Naval Reserve and served for five years during the Vietnam era.
Bob attended Bentley College. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Later, he returned to Bentley and earned a Master's degree in Accounting in 1976.
Bob worked as an accountant for the William Carter Company in Needham for 17 years. Later, he worked for PROSYS Corporation in Chelmsford and Auto Body Clinic in Reading and Beverly.
For nine years, Bob served as Scoutmaster of Troop 30 in Billerica. He earned several awards and recognitions, including Wood Badge, the Silver Beaver Award, and entry into the Order of the Arrow.
Bob enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Bob's wit and sense of humor were his trademark; he loved to tease family and friends. They will miss him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan C. (Ellicott); three children, Robert, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of North Chelmsford, Michael of Arlington, and Tracy West and her husband, Brian, of Billerica; four grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, Taylor, and Jake; his brother, Stephen Arena and his wife, Deborah, of Waltham; his sister, Barbara Arena, of Woburn; eight nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Rose Arena.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 21 from 2-5 PM at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Road in Billerica. A funeral mass will be held Monday, July 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 466 Boston Road. A burial will follow at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the HealthWell Foundation. They reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients. Please visit www.healthwellfoundation.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau For directions and guestbook visit www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 19, 2019