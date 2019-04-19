|
longtime resident of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Robert G. "Bob" Gosselin, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Louise J. (Gallagher) Gosselin with whom he was joined in marriage on October 10, 1981 and celebrated 38 years of love and wonderful times.
He was born in Lowell on December 12, 1927 and was the son of the late Anthony and Dora (Dubois) Gosselin.
Bob graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1946 and loved his time playing football wearing #41. Upon graduation, Bob served in the United States Navy until 1948. He then earned his Bachelor's Degree from Boston College, graduating in 1952. He participated in the ROTC program, before joining the Army National Guard where he served 20 years, retiring with the rank of Major. Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed as a Director for the Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories at Hanscom Air Force Base. Bob loved history, especially military history and spent many happy hours studying World Wars I and II, culminating with a visit to Normandy and the site of the D-Day invasion. He was an avid sports fan, particularly Boston College and all the Boston teams. Bob loved the excitement of seeing new places with trips to Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East. Paris was his favorite favorite! He also enjoyed going to musical theater, plays and jazz bars with Louise, the love of his life. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and wherever he and Louise went, there was always smiles and laughter. He was a sharp guy and a snazzy dresser! He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his loving wife, Bob is survived by his children; Linda Beaudreau and her husband William of South Windsor, CT, Maryann Groves and her husband Craig of Alfred, ME and Elinor Gosselin of Alfred, ME, grandchildren; Corey and Nicole Beaudreau, Amanda and Sebastien Monfette-Beaudreau and Justin and Melissa Beaudreau and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister-in-law Susan Hammond and brother-in-law Charles Gallagher, and his special nieces and nephews; Wendy and Chris Brooks, Meredith and Joshua Kaufman, Monique and Eric Boisvert, Andrew and Rebecca Hammond, Daniel and Amy Hammond, Deborah Link, and Richard Furey.
He was predeceased by his sister, Elinor Furey. Gosselin Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to a charity that is close to your heart. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2019