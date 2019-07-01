|
|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Brother, Uncle and Local Businessman
Lowell
Robert G. "Bob" Maria, fell asleep in the arms of our Lord on June 29, 2019.
He was a loving husband of 56 years to Elaine Morphis Maria. Bob was born on August 2, 1939 and would have celebrated his 80th birthday next month. He was the son of the late George and Faye Maria and was a lifelong resident of Lowell, the city he so loved!
Bob was educated in Lowell Public Schools; graduating from Lowell High School in 1957. He then traveled by train for five years, as he attended Northeastern University. He graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. In 2013 and 2015, Northeastern University honored Bob as a "Golden Graduate". He processed into the Graduation Ceremony simultaneously as his granddaughters were also graduating.
After college, he began working for his loving brother Fred at Central Electric Company of Lowell, MA. In 1987, Fred passed away and Bob assumed the duties of President. He renamed the company Lowell Central Electric, and expanded the business to over 45 employees. He considered ALL of them an extension of his family.
In 1984, Bob with Elaine by his side, opened Design Lighting in North Andover, MA. The retail lighting showroom served the residential and commercial lighting needs of clients across the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore for over thirty years. It now operates as a commercial lighting office in Lowell.
Bob was a lifelong parishioner of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church of Lowell, MA, where he served in many capacities over the last 56 years as Board member, Officer, current Parish Council President and Generous Benefactor. In 1985 he was honored with an induction into the Order of St. Ignatius, of which he was an esteemed member.
Bob was known for his amazing mathematical mind. He could rattle off numbers as if they were on the back of his hand. His family, employees, and fellow parishioners valued Bob's sound advice and will forever remember him as a clear forward thinker and generous spirit. He was a true Pillar of the Community.
Bob, with his wife Elaine, cherished family time. He especially enjoyed traveling across the globe with his children and grandchildren. As busy as he was running several businesses, he always made time for his family.
Beside his wife Elaine, Bob is survived by his four children:
Donna and her husband George Christopulos of Andover, John and his wife Stacie of Lowell, Lynda and her husband Dr. Nicholas Rizos of Bedford, NH, Julie and her husband Mike Grillakis of Lowell.
His eight grandchildren which were his pride and joy:
Maria Christopulos and her fiancé Christopher Kaminski, Kanella Christopulos, Georgina Christopulos, Christopher Rizos, Robert Rizos, George Grillakis, Elayna Grillakis and Julia Maria.
He is also survived by his dear sister, Elizabeth Gavriel of Dracut, MA and his many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cherished cousins and Aunt in Indianapolis. Robert was predeceased by his brother Frederick Maria, and sisters Josephine Nackel and Mary Saba.
Our family would like to thank his amazing doctors at Lahey Clinic; Dr. Richard Patten and Dr. Beth Bouthot. We would like to offer a special thank you to the dedicated team at DaVita Dialysis in Burlington, where he received his treatments and polished his Sudoku skills!
Maria
Friends may call at ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 44 BOWERS ST., in LOWELL from 3 to 7 PM, Tuesday. His Funeral Service will be held in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at the Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Robert G. Maria
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019