Loving husband, father,
son, brother
LOWELL
Robert G. Mitchell, a long time Lowell and Dracut resident, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Grady) Mitchell, to whom he was married for 40 years.
Born in Lowell on July 11, 1957, he was a son of the late Robert J. Mitchell and Lorraine (Michaud) Mitchell of Tucson, AZ who survives him.
Bob worked as a truck driver for many years retiring from Epic Enterprises (Pepsi).
He always enjoyed working around the house, on his vehicles or helping anyone who needed a hand. However, his favorite thing was joking and laughing with family and friends.
As one of his healthcare providers said, "The world would be a better place if there were more people like Bob".
In addition to his wife and mother he leaves three children, Scott R. Mitchell of Dracut, Tanya L. Mitchell of Sarasota, FL and Craig R. Mitchell of Largo, FL; two sisters, Sandra Schock of Tucson, AZ and Tammy Downey of Canon City, CO; his mother-in-law, Doris L. Grady of Lowell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken and Karie Grady of Dracut, Joyce Grady of Nashua, NH and Lucy and Kevin Cornellier of Hudson, NH; also numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to his father, Bob was predeceased by his beloved father-in-law, Roger A. Grady and brother-in-law, James R. Grady.
MITCHELL
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday morning at 10 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to Team Walk, c/o Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020