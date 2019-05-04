Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Dorothy's Church
cor. of Main & Harnden Sts.
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Of Nashua Robert G. Stockton, age 82, retired MBTA Trolley Operator and US Army Reserve Vet, passed away April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne M. (Considine). Loving father of Robert J. Stockton and his wife Ann of Tewksbury, the late Deborah Kenney formerly of Dunstable, and Julie M. Wood of Nashua, NH. Father-in-law of Bill Kenney of Dunstable. Grandfather of Courtney Wood, Kimberly Stockton, and David Wood. Great Grandfather of Dante Cutietta. Brother of the late Lois Millie, Albert and Gilbert Stockton. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Stockton Calling hours are Monday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Dorothy's Church, cor. of Main & Harnden Sts., Wilmington. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.farmeranddee.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 4, 2019
