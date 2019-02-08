Rev. Robert Gerard Joseph Lévesque, O.M.I.

Missionary Oblate priest for 58 years



Rev. Robert Gerard Joseph Lévesque, OMI, 84, died on February 4, 2019, in Lowell, Massachusetts. He was a son of the late Joseph Achille Lévesque and Marie Florida (Guévin) Lévesque. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Lévesque.



Fr. Lévesque was born and educated in Manchester, New Hampshire. Between 1951 and 1961, he completed his religious studies at the Missionary Oblate Seminaries in Bar Harbor, Maine and Natick, Massachusetts.



On August 2, 1955, Fr. Lévesque professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate at the Oblate Novitiate in Colebrook, New Hampshire. He professed perpetual vows at the Oblate Seminary in Natick in 1958. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Louis Collignon, OMI, on September 15, 1960, in St. Jean-Baptiste Church, Lowell.



Fr. Lévesque served at various times in parish ministry in Lowell (Ste. Jeanne d'Arc, St. Jean-Baptiste, and Notre Dame de Lourdes). He served on the retreat staff at the Oblate Retreat House in Hudson, New Hampshire, and he was the Superior and Director of the Immaculata Retreat House in Willimantic, Connecticut, on two separate occasions. He was Chaplain to Our Lady of Grace Novitiate in Colebrook; to the Boys' Training Center in South Portland, Maine; to the Men's Correctional Center in South Windham, Maine; and to the Sisters of Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. He was the Superior, Director, and Treasurer of the St. Paul Center in Augusta, Maine. He worked briefly at the St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell. From 1999 until 2013, he was the Director, then the Interim Superior, and finally the Superior of the Shrine of Our Lady of Grace in Colebrook until it closed.



In 2013, Fr. Lévesque moved to the St. Eugene House Community in Lowell with a reduced ministry status. In 2015 he moved to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, where he remained until his death.



In addition to his Oblate family, he is survived by a brother, Donald Lévesque, and his wife, Sherry, of New Hampshire and Iowa; by one niece and three nephews; and by several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



LÉVESQUE - Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, on Monday, February 11, 2019. The wake will be from 9:30 am until 11 am, with a Prayer Service at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11:15 am. Interment will take place in the Oblate Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Fr. Lévesque may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.



The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary