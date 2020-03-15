|
|
Nashoba Valley Express Inc.
AYER
Robert H. Hebb Jr., 71, of Ayer, died peacefully March 11, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a long illness, with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Haverhill, MA. on October 29, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Pauline Hebb.
He was a graduate of Ayer High School and Lowell Tech, where he obtained his business degree. After working for several years as a freight salesman where he learned the ins and outs of the trucking industry, he fulfilled his dream of starting his own company. In 1982 he bought one truck and operating authority and Nashoba Valley Express Co., Inc. was born.
As the years went by and business grew, he added trucks and drivers. When he was approached by customers who were in need of warehousing, he rented space in Shirley and the warehouse division was conceived.
In 1994, he purchased the company's current location on Central Ave in Ayer, and after rehabbing the building and adding on, he moved his operation there.
He married his wife Kathleen in 1984, and she and his parents helped him run the family business.
He was the President of Nashoba Valley Express Co., Inc. in Ayer, and a member of the Ayer Gun and Sportsmen's Club. He was on the board of directors of the Easy Riders Snowmobile Club, a member of Wedgewood Pines Country Club in Stow and he has on the board of directors of Woodlawn Cemetery.
He helped without hesitation, donating equipment and drivers for local charitable causes, and supported many community events. He would help anyone who needed it in any way that he could and made a difference in so many lives.
He enjoyed snowmobiling and golf with his friends, target shooting, spending time with his family and spending time at the couple's condo in New Hampshire.
He leaves his wife Kathleen and daughter Stephanie of Ayer, his sister Nancy G. Babiarz and husband Chester of Rocky Hill, CT, a nephew Thomas Babiarz, wife Amanda and children Gabe and Teddy of Bedford, NH, a niece Laura Babiarz, husband Benoit and children Jayden and Mayva of Trois Riviere, Canada, an uncle James Seymour and wife Lucy of Merrimac, MA, an aunt, Lorraine Purington and husband Harvey of Exeter, NH, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, customers, and his loyal employees.
The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and support staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for the care they have provided to him.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bob's memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, c/o Development Office, 330 Brookline Ave, (OV), Boston, MA. 02215. In the memo line, please write Dr. Salvia Jain Research in Honor of Bob Hebb. Donations can also be made to St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467
Bob was a recipient of blood products during his cancer journey. Please consider giving the Gift of Life through blood and platelet donations and please consider joining a bone marrow registry such as Be The Match, as this is the only chance that many patients with blood cancers and disorders have for a cure.
HEBB
Robert H. Jr., of Ayer. March 11, 2020. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Parish, 75 King St., Littleton, MA on Thursday, March 19 at 10 AM followed by committal services at Woodlawn Cemetery, 24 Harvard Rd., Ayer, MA. In light of COVID-19 concerns, those unable to attend are encouraged to leave an online condolence to the family. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.
View the online memorial for Robert H. Hebb Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020