formerly of Pepperell, MA; 87
BRISTOL, NH
Robert H. Willson, 87, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home in Bristol, NH surrounded by his family.
Robert "Bob" was born in Ayer, MA on June 27, 1932 and moved to Pepperell, MA early in his life. He was educated in the Pepperell school system. He worked at Twin Valley Farm at a young age then started R.H. Willson Used Auto Parts in 1954. He worked at his auto parts business for 42 years and retired to Bristol, NH where he loved to work outside on his landscaping.
Robert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy. He is also survived by his children Robin Comeau, of Pepperell, MA, Fay Blood and her husband, Ray, of Pepperell, MA, David Willson and his wife, Roberta, of Pepperell, MA, and Donna Turner of Fort Worth, TX. As well as his 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Robert is predeceased by his sister, Isabelle, and his two brothers, Burton and Andrew.
Bob will be remembered by many and missed greatly.
Robert H. Willson, age 87, of Bristol, NH and formerly of Pepperell died July 24, 2019 at his residence. Relatives and friends may call at the Marchand Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Pepperell, MA on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Pepperell Association Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.marchandfuneralhome.com.
