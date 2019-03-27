of Lowell; 74 LOWELL Robert Homer 'Bob' Long, 74, of Lowell, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sparta, WI on September 2, 1944 and was a son of the late James H. and the late Mary Jane (Marchand) Long. He was raised in Lowell, MA where he attended the area schools, graduating from Lowell Trade School.



Bob was employed as as a maintenance man at the Bedford VA Hospital for over 20 years before his retirement. He enjoyed taking walks and reading about History. He also enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod. Above all, he loved time spent with his family.



Bob is survived by his two sisters, Joeann Magee and her husband, Michael of Gardner, MA, and Doreen Clark and her husband, Donald of Lowell. He is also survived by two sisters in law, Mary Ann Long of Lowell and Sandra Long on Nashua, NH; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, the late James Long and the late Donald Long. LONG AT HIS REQUEST, CALLING HOURS HAVE BEEN OMITTED. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.







