Dear Aunt Jan, Michelle, Robert and all in his loving family ~ my heart goes out to you and prayers lifted up for you as we mourn the passing of a man with a big heart! I have one of many favorite memories to share. ~ Uncle Bob had a way of taking a power nap in the midst of a friendly gathering. You could see him sitting straight up, arms folded across his chest, with his eyes closed and face very relaxed. It would only be for moments ~ but just enough for him to feel refreshed! :) He will be missed. May his journey Home to Gods loving arms be a short one, Denise (Beaudoin) Buckman

Denise Buckman

Family