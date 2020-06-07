Loving husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle
DRACUT
Robert "Bob" Audet, a longtime resident of Dracut and owner of Pawtucket Pharmacy Inc of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 86.
Bob was born in Lowell MA, on May 23, 1934, son of the late Ernest and Cecile (Malo) Audet. He was the beloved husband of Jeannette "Jan" Audet with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 30, 2020.
He was raised in Lowell, attending St Joseph's Grammar school and St Joseph's High School. He graduated from New England College of Pharmacy (now Northeastern University college of Pharmacy) in 1956. He was drafted into the US Army, serving as a reservist from 1957-1963 receiving an honorable discharge. He worked as a Pharmacist at Bertrand's Pharmacy, and after 4 years, founded Pawtucket Pharmacy Inc where he has served the community since 1962.
Bob felt a personal obligation to give back to the system that helped him, his mother and 2 sisters. Growing up in the housing projects at 288 Adams St, his mother received assistance from Aid to Families with Dependent Children which provided health assistance, food and the opportunity to raise her family in a clean and safe environment. The poverty he grew up in and the mental health challenges his mother lived with, galvanized him to work with community service organizations to give back to the system that helped his family become successful in their lives. He has participated in these organization in a range of roles including chairman and board member at the following organizations:
American Red Cross, Circle Home Inc (formerly the Lowell Visiting Nurse Association), D'Youville Life and Wellness Community Foundation, Dracut Housing Authority, Franco American School, Lowell General Hospital (Circle Health), Merriman Valley Catholic Charities, Catholic Charities of Boston, Greater Lowell Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Program just to name a few.
Bob enjoyed participating in and giving back to the profession of Pharmacy and health services. He has been active in professional organizations such as Greater Lowell Pharmaceutical Association, Massachusetts State Pharmaceutical Association, National Association of Retail Druggists, American Pharmaceutical Association. He also served as trustee on Pharmacy scholarship boards at Northeastern University, The Boston Druggist Association, and Western New England University.
Bob dedicated his life to giving back to his community and in his mind, there was nothing more important than that.
In addition to his beloved wife Jan, he is survived by a daughter, Michelle McKeon and her husband Kevin of Reading MA, a son Robert George Audet of Flagstaff AZ, 2 grandsons, Bryan and Michelle (Steinberg) McKeon of Raleigh NC, Michael McKeon and his girlfriend Katy Trotter of Malden, MA, his great granddaughter Olivia Paige McKeon of Raleigh, his sister, Aline Champy of Methuen MA, his cousin Sr Prescille Malo of Lowell, a dear friend Helene Nadeau, and several nieces and nephews.
AUDET
Robert's funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday morning June 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Ste Marguerite D'Youville Parish (Ste Therese Church), 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. Interment with military honors to follow at St Joseph Cemetery Chelmsford MA
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854, Ste Jeanne d' Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA Victor J Archambault Jr Director
View the online memorial for Robert J. Audet
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.