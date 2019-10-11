|
Loving husband, father and grandfather
NORTH CHELMSFORD – Bob Blanchard, age 77, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. He was the husband of Mary (Janowicz) Blanchard for over 54 years.
Born in Hartford, CT on April 13, 1942, he was a son of the late Henry and Yvonne (Lessard) Blanchard.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army who served from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964. During his time in the service, he earned the Basic Missileman Badge and an M-14 Sharpshooter badge.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Electronic Engineer at Honeywell.
Bob enjoyed weekends away hunting, golfing with Richard and trips to Foxwoods with his wife. His passions included coaching his sons during their little league days as well as tinkering with computers, cars and anything else that needed fixing. Most important to him were his family and the time he spent with them.
Surviving him in addition to his wife Mary are two sons and a daughter in law, David Blanchard of West Stockbridge and Steven and Mary Blanchard of Nashua, NH; three daughters and two sons in law, Cheryl DeSalvo of Chelmsford, Mary Anne Blanchard-Bergeron and her husband Michael, and Susan Clancy and her husband Charles of Hollis, NH; fourteen grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Nicholas, Meagan, Alyssa, Nia, Zachary, Angelene, Aubrey, Jackson, Christian, Madison, Avery and Lexi; a sister, Janet Pohl of Dracut; a sister in law Connie Richards and her husband Richard of SC; a nephew, Louis; and a niece, Deanna.
He was also the brother of the late Donald Blanchard and father in law of the late Timothy DeSalvo.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 242, Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31, 2019