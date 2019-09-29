|
|
of Dracut; 77
DRACUT
Robert J. Boyden, age 77, passed away at his home in Dracut on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Martha (Guerra) Boyden for 32 years.
Born in Lowell, MA on November 30, 1941, he was a son of the late Clarence and Mary (Papanotas) Boyden. Robert graduated from Dracut High School, and later attended Fitchburg State University. He was also a proud member of the United States Navy, serving from 1961 until 1963.
Robert worked as a systems engineer for Raytheon for 45 years. He traveled the world and worked on many confidential projects, and most famously, on the Patriot Missile. After his retirement though, Robert found immense joy in taking care of his home, and tending to his yard and the many ducks, chickens, and roosters he had. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing when he was able. Robert's family tree was extremely important to him, and he enjoyed researching his ancestry.
Besides his wife, Robert is survived by his three children, Robert J. Boyden, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Dracut, Randy Boyden and his wife Cindy of Pelham, NH, and Laurie Morgan and her husband Bob of Windham, NH; his seven grandchildren, John Leyden, Jean Boyden, Cassie Auer, Ryan Boyden, Jared Boyden, Makenzie Morgan, and Jacen Boyden; his three great- grandchildren, Javean Torres, Serenity Torres, and Christopher Auer; his three siblings, Mary Lou Klonoski of Dracut, Linda Lloyd and her husband Don of Dracut, and Kenny Boyden and his wife Barbara of FL, as well as his dear friends and caregivers, Sarah Alicea and Ralph Ortiz.
Robert was the grandfather of the late twin brothers, Christopher and Robert Morgan.
Boyden
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, October 1 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Westlawn I Cemetery, 215 Boston Rd., Lowell. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made in Robert's honor to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Robert J. Boyden
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019