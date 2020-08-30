Loving Son, Father, Grandfather
Westford
Our family is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Robert J. "Bob" Carlo Jr. at his home in Westford on Sunday night, August 23, 2020, peacefully, in his sleep. He was 58 years old.
Born in Brookline, MA, on February 7, 1962, he was the beloved son of Mary (Harvey) Carlo of Townsend, and the late Robert J. Carlo Sr. He grew up in Westford, and graduated from Bishop Guertin High School with the Class of 1980, where he was standout ice hockey player, making the varsity team as a freshman, and team Captain as a senior.
Mr. Carlo worked as a heavy equipment operator for a number of companies over the years, and was also a self-employed contractor. He could fix or build anything - from the simplest repair to the most complicated construction project, always taking great pride in reaching a perfect result.
An entrepreneur at heart, Bob opened the Whole Donut Shop in Townsend with his family in the '80s. A local favorite for over 20 years, many lifelong friends were made while shooting the breeze over Bob's homemade donuts and fresh brewed coffee. He could always be found out back making donuts, all the while entertaining customers with his stories. He had one for everything, and could make even the old ones seem new.
Robert, Bobby, Bob, Uncle Rob – are just a sample of the endearing names he was known by over the years, his favorite most certainly being "Dad". More recently, he was best known as "Happo", a name lovingly bestowed upon him by his first grandson. No one really knows where Happo came from, but one can easily imagine it stems from the way he felt around his grandchildren and, in turn, the way they felt around him.
The happiness of his family, young and old alike, was his priority, and he made it a point to place their needs and concerns before his own. Always eager to share a laugh or smile, he'll be remembered for his sharp wit and bright sense of humor, for as good as he was at being on the receiving end of a joke, Bob was even more proficient at delivering a great punchline.
He was a man who knew a little about everything (and a great deal about a lot), a man who would drop it all to lend a helping hand, and who, perhaps most importantly, always brought the bubbles, which, for his grandchildren, was simply the best.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two devoted daughters, Cherisse Freeman and her husband Christopher of Dracut, and Sarina Phatthammachack and her husband Eric of Lunenburg, and three cherished grandsons, Rory Freeman, Otto Freeman, and Brody Phatthammachack. He also leaves three sisters, Elizabeth Doucette and her husband Steve of Westford, Theresa Carlo and her partner Kevin Corr Sr. of Lunenburg, and Elaine Carlo of Townsend; an aunt, Anne Baker of Westford, an uncle, Brian Harvey of Florida; several nieces and nephews, his former wife, Donna (Heath) Carlo, and many close friends.
Due to current gathering restrictions, private family services were held. Friends who wish may make a memorial donation in his name to: Child Find of America, Inc. PO Box 277, New Paltz, NY, 12561 (www.childfindofamerica.org/donate
). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Bob's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
