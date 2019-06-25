|
|
formerly of Lowell
Berlin, NH
Robert J. Crowley, 57, of Berlin, NH, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lowell, MA on May 12, 1962, the son of the late George W. and Kathleen M. (Ryan) Crowley, Jr. and was educated in Lowell. He had been employed at Lawrence Textile and was also an organ repairman before becoming disabled in a diving accident. Robert moved to Berlin in 1986. He liked fishing and joking and had a good sense of humor. He loved his grandchildren. He built one of the first hovercrafts with the Lowell MA Regatta. He loved watching NASCAR and the New England Patriots.
Family includes his wife Andrea (Fenderson) Crowley of Berlin; his step-children Heather Sheridan and husband Nicholas of FL and Derek Ayotte of Berlin; his step-grandchildren Bryer Rand, Ariana Sheridan, Anastasia Ayotte, Arabella Sheridan and A'nyah Sheridan; brothers George W. Crowley, III of Berlin and Carl A. Crowely and wife Catherine of Berlin; sister Kimberly A. Tardiff and husband Michael of Berlin; nieces, nephews cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by a step-daughter Holly Ayotte.
Crowley
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 26, 2019, at 10 AM, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Robert J. Crowley
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019