of Dracut
DRACUT
Robert "Bob" J. Demers, 72, passed away, Monday, December 23rd, at Northwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Lowell. He was the longtime companion of Linda Jones, for 27 years.
Bob was born in Lowell, December 31st, 1946, son of the late Arthur P. Demers and Hazel (Deneault) Demers. He owned and operated Demers Drywall of Lowell, for over 25 years, until he retired in 2000.
In his youth, Bob was a boxer in the Silver Mittens. He was a great outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting and fishing. During his time outdoors, he put his freelance photography skills to good use. During the 1970's Bob sponsored the Demers Drywall baseball team in the Lowell City League.
Besides his companion Linda, Bob is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Lori Demers and her fiance Kosta Tsouprakos of Pelham, NH, James "Jim" Demers and his wife Amanda of Nashua, NH, John "Johnny" Demers and his wife Shannon of Londonderry, NH, and Annie Morency and her husband Christopher of Manchester, NH, his grandchildren: Kristifer, Julia, Xander and Mila. He also leaves his sisters: June Scarmeas and her husband Chris of Lowell and Janice Angel and her husband Bill of Seabrook, NH. Bob was also the brother of the late Arthur Demers, who just passed away this month in Florida.
Demers
Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, January 3rd, from 2 to 4PM in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held at 4PM in the funeral home. His spring burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 31, 2019