|
|
Robert J. Ducharme
1928 - 2020
PELHAM, NH -Robert J. Ducharme, age 91, a longtime resident of Pelham, NH, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. He was the beloved husband of Rosalie A. (Kaplon) Ducharme.
He was born in Lowell on November 2, 1928;he was a son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Coutu) Ducharme. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Before his retirement, Robert was employed as a Medical Administrator for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Boston and for a short time in Bedford.
Surviving him in addition to his wife Rosalie are a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Marge Ducharme of Springfield, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews including Roberta and Herb who helped care for Bob during his illness.
DUCHARME - According to his wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 CassawayDr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2020