|
|
Former Co-Owner of J.E.
Harrington & Sons Inc.
Billerica – Robert J. Harrington, Age 73, husband of the late Ella "Ellie" S. (McLaren) Harrington died Wednesday at the Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness.
Bob was born in Lowell, September 29, 1946, a son of the late James E. and Eileen D. (Muldoon) Harrington and lived in Billerica his entire life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War.
Along with his brother Jim, Bob owned J.E. Harrington & Sons Inc. until his retirement three years ago and was also the owner of R.J. Harrington Trucking. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his beloved wife Ellie to car races and enjoyed antique trucks having owned several.
Bob is survived by his twin brother, James F. Harrington and his wife Nancy of Billerica; and his nephew, James M. Harrington and his wife Deirdre and their son Jameson of Billerica and his cousin, Rick Baldwin and his wife Joan of Lowell.
A private graveside service will offered by clergy from the Catholic Community of Billerica at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica followed by military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org . Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Robert J. Harrington
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020