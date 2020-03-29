|
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother
WESTFORD
Robert J. Lamy "Pepere": 87 of Westford, passed away peacefully among his family on his 87th birthday, March 24, 2020.
Robert was born in St. Thomas De Caxton Quebec, Canada, and became a US citizen at age 21. Husband of Lucette (Bourassa) Lamy, son of the late Wilfred Lamy and Antoinette (Bouchard) Lamy, lifelong member of St. Catherine's Church, Westford.
His family moved to Forge Village when he was a young boy. He loved to play baseball as a child and often joked that he advanced through grades in school primarily based on his baseball skills, since he spoke very little English at the time.
Robert worked for the Eliades Farm in Littleton, the Abbot Worsted Company in Forge Village, the International Rope Factory in Ayer, and the San Val Corp in Littleton. Some of his fondest memories were of his time working for the Eliades Farm. He often shared stories of picking corn in the fields, his excursions driving an 18-wheeler full of apples to Maine, and of the time he transported a load of bees that escaped when he hit a pothole.
He loved to spend time with his family, and also to be outside, especially working in his vegetable garden, riding his tractor, and relaxing in the shade on his swing. He was a kind and gentle man who loved to make everyone smile and laugh. Pepere's greatest love of all was spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them gardening skills and watching them drive the tractor around the yard.
He was a man who would do anything for anyone.
For the past year, Robert received amazing care from the staff and administration at All Care Adult Day Health Center at North Village in Chelmsford. He enjoyed his time there so much that he would often wake up at 2:00 AM to get ready to go to "school". The family would very much like to thank All Care of Chelmsford for their kindness and compassion.
In addition to Lucette, his wife of 56 years, Robert is also survived by his children Patrick Lamy, Linda Benoit and her husband Arthur; four grandchildren Jaclyn Nudler and her husband Sam, David Benoit, Jessie Stacy and her husband Drew, Pat Benoit and his wife Meghan; three great-grandchildren Brooke, Brynne, and Dean; two sisters Flora Larose and Therese Popolizio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Lucien, Napoleon, Julien and sister Annette. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, initial services will be private. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in his memory to All Care Adult Day Health (All Care ADHC) of Chelmsford www.allcare.org/donate
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020