Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Robert J. Martel


1943 - 2019
Robert J. Martel Obituary
formerly of Lowell and Dracut

Salem, NH

Robert J. Martel, 76, of Salem, NH, formerly of Lowell and Dracut passed away, Monday, October 14th, after years of declining health, at Lawrence General Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy H. (Patronski) Martel, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Robert was born in Lowell, MA., on January 1st, 1943, son of the late Ida (Vincent) Martel and Switbert Martel. He was educated in Lowell and graduated from Keith Academy. He was employed as a Foreman with Polaroid of Needham for 36 years, prior to his retirement.

Robert loved to travel and was happiest when he was "on the road." He and Dorothy enjoyed spending time at their condos in Naples and Myrtle Beach, and vacationing in Michigan. He also enjoyed sports and dining with friends and family.

Besides his loving wife, Robert will be missed by his children: Christine Schneeberg and her husband Richard of Reading, and Robert J. Martel, Jr. and his wife Gretchen of Billerica. He also leaves his six grandsons: Sean, Matthew, Jake, Brandon, Braden and Nicholas, his sister Shirley Mercier of Dracut and his brother Richard Martel and his wife Rebecca of Austin, TX. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Martel

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 19th, from 9 to 10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell, MA. His burial will follow in Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
