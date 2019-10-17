|
|
formerly of Lowell and Dracut
Salem, NH
Robert J. Martel, 76, of Salem, NH, formerly of Lowell and Dracut passed away, Monday, October 14th, after years of declining health, at Lawrence General Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy H. (Patronski) Martel, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Robert was born in Lowell, MA., on January 1st, 1943, son of the late Ida (Vincent) Martel and Switbert Martel. He was educated in Lowell and graduated from Keith Academy. He was employed as a Foreman with Polaroid of Needham for 36 years, prior to his retirement.
Robert loved to travel and was happiest when he was "on the road." He and Dorothy enjoyed spending time at their condos in Naples and Myrtle Beach, and vacationing in Michigan. He also enjoyed sports and dining with friends and family.
Besides his loving wife, Robert will be missed by his children: Christine Schneeberg and her husband Richard of Reading, and Robert J. Martel, Jr. and his wife Gretchen of Billerica. He also leaves his six grandsons: Sean, Matthew, Jake, Brandon, Braden and Nicholas, his sister Shirley Mercier of Dracut and his brother Richard Martel and his wife Rebecca of Austin, TX. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Martel
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 19th, from 9 to 10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell, MA. His burial will follow in Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Robert J. Martel
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019