Robert J. Martel of Salem, NH formerly of Lowell and Dracut
Robert J. Martel, 76, of Salem, NH., formerly of Lowell and Dracut, passed away Monday, October 14th. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 19th, from 9 to 10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell, MA. His burial will follow in Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019