Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High Street
Lowell, MA
Robert J. Martel


1943 - 2019
Robert J. Martel Obituary
Robert J. Martel of Salem, NH formerly of Lowell and Dracut

Robert J. Martel, 76, of Salem, NH., formerly of Lowell and Dracut, passed away Monday, October 14th. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 19th, from 9 to 10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell, MA. His burial will follow in Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
