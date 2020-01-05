|
|
Derry NH
Robert J. McManamon, a former long time resident of Chelmsford, MA, recently of Derry, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the Parkland Medical Center, at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of the late Velma C. (Harston) McManamon, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018. He was born in Utica, NY on November 19, 1924 and was the son of the late Edward T. and Jane (Ruth) McManamon. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served under General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. He worked for the Federal Government for a total of 33 years, beginning his career in Rome, NY, retiring from Hanscom Air Force Base. Following his retirement from the government, he continued to work for 10 years as a consultant for ASEC in Burlington. Bob was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was a 25 year member of the Greater Lowell Umpires Assoc. He was a member of the Chelmsford Elks, the Chelmsford VFW and the American Legion Post. Bob was very active at St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford serving as an usher and was Past President of the Holy Name Society at St. Paul Parish in Whitesboro, NY. Bob is survived by his children; Colleen Mainville and her husband Denis of New Hampton, NH, Patricia Mongeau of Hampton Falls, NH; Michael McManamon and his wife Maureen Rojas of Derry, NH; his grandchildren; Melissa Preston, Joshua Mainville, Matthew McManamon and his partner Monica McNamara of Westminster, MA, Melanie McManamon, Emily Cook and her husband John, of Fitzwilliam, NH, Kayla Interrante and her husband James of Haverhill, MA, plus his great- grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He was the father of the late Mark McManamon and father-in-law of the late Michael Mongeau. He was predeceased by his siblings; Elizabeth Leaf, Kenneth McManamon and Gerald McManamon.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 6 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. alzmass.org For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Robert J. McManamon
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020