DRACUT - Robert J. Young, age 86, a longtime resident of Dracut died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Westford House. He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine E. "Geri" (Hamm) Young, who died in 2012.
He was born in Lowell on March 14, 1934, and was a son of the late Peter J. and Mary (Gendron) Young. He received his education in Lowell schools.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement in 1999, he was employed for many years as a shuttle driver for Saints Memorial Medical Center in Lowell. Earlier in life he was employed at the Westford Quarry.
Robert was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut and the former St. Louis de France Parish in Lowell.
He was a longtime member of the Highland Players in which he was part of "The Bleacher Bums".
Robert was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox and he enjoyed building wooden 3D puzzles and going to the casinos, especially Foxwoods. His greatest joy however, was time spent in the company of his loving family.
He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Soucy and her husband David and Laurie Duchesne and her partner Stanley Bagrowski all of Dracut; a daughter-in-law, Nidia Young of Lowell; six grandchildren, Adam Young of Lowell, and Christopher Duchesne, Danielle Soucy, Jessica Duchesne, Brittany Soucy, and Sophia Bagrowski, all of Dracut; a sister, Lorraine Andruszkiewicz and her husband Robert "Andy" of Buffalo, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late David Young, who died in 2019 and the brother of the late Herbert Young, Peter Young, Leo "Shorty" Young, Mae Andruszkiewicz, Pearl Trouville, Dorothy Rachelawicz, Ruth Guilmette, and Jane Shemchuk.
YOUNG - Due to current gathering restrictions, Robert's services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at www.michaeljfox.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.
