Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map

Robert J. Yurko


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Yurko Obituary
CHELMSFORD

Robert J. Yurko, 68, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, formerly of Andover, passed away suddenly in California on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the husband of Sandy A. (Moores) Yurko with whom he shared 20 years of marriage. Bob was born on August 15, 1951 in Butler, PA and was a son of the late Albert J. and Mary L. (Kozakovsky) Yurko. He recently retired from Spectro Scientific Inc., Chelmsford, as Vice President of Government Sales after 36 years of service. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, and gardening. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his wife, Bob leaves his children; Emily Yurko, her partner Geoff Byrne and Andrew Yurko and his partner Sarah Eckhardt, his step children; Chelsey (O'Neill) Chamberlain and her husband Johnny, and Kyle O'Neill, and his beloved grandson Eddie Chamberlain. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Barbara (Moores) Crampton and her husband Andy, brothers-in-law Bob Moores and his wife Wendy and Eric Moores. Bob also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sadly he is predeceased by his siblings Virginia Wilson and William Yurko.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 27th at 11 o'clock. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or www.americanheart.org. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Robert J. Yurko
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -