CHELMSFORD
Robert J. Yurko, 68, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, formerly of Andover, passed away suddenly in California on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the husband of Sandy A. (Moores) Yurko with whom he shared 20 years of marriage. Bob was born on August 15, 1951 in Butler, PA and was a son of the late Albert J. and Mary L. (Kozakovsky) Yurko. He recently retired from Spectro Scientific Inc., Chelmsford, as Vice President of Government Sales after 36 years of service. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, and gardening. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Bob leaves his children; Emily Yurko, her partner Geoff Byrne and Andrew Yurko and his partner Sarah Eckhardt, his step children; Chelsey (O'Neill) Chamberlain and her husband Johnny, and Kyle O'Neill, and his beloved grandson Eddie Chamberlain. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Barbara (Moores) Crampton and her husband Andy, brothers-in-law Bob Moores and his wife Wendy and Eric Moores. Bob also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sadly he is predeceased by his siblings Virginia Wilson and William Yurko.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 27th at 11 o'clock. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or www.americanheart.org. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 23, 2020