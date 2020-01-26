Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Robert John "Bob" Stowell


1932 - 2020
Robert John "Bob" Stowell Obituary
Robert John "Bob" Stowell
of North Chelmsford

In Lowell, January 22, 2020, Robert John "Bob" Stowell of North Chelmsford, husband for almost 60 years to Elsa (Nilsson) Stowell. Everybody is invited to O'Donnell Funeral Home at 276 Pawtucket Street in Lowell from 2 to 6 pm on Sunday to celebrate Bob and share his stories. Bob's funeral mass will be at 10 am on Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lowell, with his burial afterwards at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
