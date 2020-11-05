of Dracut, formerly of Westford, MA
Robert John Wheeler, 78, a resident of Dracut and formerly of Westford, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, Chelmsford, MA.
Born in Worcester, MA he was the son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Hayes) Wheeler. A 1960 graduate from South High School in Worcester, he later earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Clark University while concurrently serving in the US Army National Guard.
He was married to Eleanor M. (Layden) Wheeler, with whom he celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on May 27, 2020.
Robert worked for 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry, holding management positions at Astra Pharmaceutical in Worcester, and Fisons Corp. in Bedford, MA. He retired in 1995 from Endocon Inc. in Walpole as Director of Manufacturing.
A communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro, Robert was also a 31-year member of the Knights of Columbus. As a parishioner of St. Catherine's Church in Westford, he taught CCD for many years.
A passionate and extremely skilled woodworker, no project was too complex. From major home renovations, to furniture restoration and jewelry box creations, he could simply do it all. Many of his treasured pieces continue to carry his spirit to family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife and four children, Susan Maille of Acton, Robert Jr. and his wife Bernadette of Billerica, Deborah Kulisich and her husband Peter of Tyngsboro, and Mark and his wife Verena of Matzenbach, Germany; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Keira, Rocco, Dean, Carmen, Claire, Amy, and Kailey; a niece, five nephews, and his sister-in-law, Joan Palmer of West Yarmouth, MA.
Visiting hours will be Friday, November 6th from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 95 LAKEVIEW AVE., TYNGSBORO with limited capacity seating. Burial to follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, 20 PINE RIDGE RD., WESTFORD. Memorials may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com