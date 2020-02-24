|
|
Of N. Chelmsford, MA
North Chelmsford
Robert J. Loucraft Jr., 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to Carolyn (Mulford) Loucraft, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
Mr. Loucraft was born in Lowell the son of the late Robert J. and Theresa E (Tucker) Loucraft.
He was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1968.
After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he began working in the communication field, working at New England Telephone, AT&t and retiring from Nortel Network. He was very active in his retirement and continued working as a seasonal ski instructor at Nashoba Valley Ski and seasonally for the Lowell Spinners.
Robert was a true outdoors man and enjoyed fishing, skiing, camping and cooking, he was affectionately referred to as "Chef Bob". He loved coaching his children in youth baseball and youth hockey and adored spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Loucraft was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Loucraft.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn (Mulford) Loucraft of N.Chelmsford, his children, Robert Loucraft and his wife Michelle of Lebanon, CT, Lyndsey Valcourt and her husband Jeffrey of Westford, MA, Jennifer Humphrey and her husband Patrick of Palm City, FL, and Randy Loucraft and his wife Felecia of Westford, MA, siblings, Nancy Christie of Nashua, NH, Irving Loucraft and his wife Karen of Edmonton, Canada, Joan Loucraft and her wife Lindy of Long Beach, CA, and Brian Loucraft and his wife Eileen of Nashua, NH, 10 grandchildren, Donovan, Kolbe, Charlotte, Genevieve, Nicholas, Olivia, Makenna, Amelia, Noah and Summer as well as several nieces and nephews.
Loucraft Jr.
Robert J. Loucraft Jr., 69, died February 23, 2020. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Thursday starting at 9AM at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA, with a Funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2020