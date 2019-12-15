Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PELHAM FUNERAL HOME
11 NASHUA RD.
PELHAM, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
Robert K. Stonis


1967 - 2019
Robert K. Stonis Obituary
Loving companion, son, brother,

uncle and dedicated friend

Robert K. Stonis, 52, of Lowell, died Tuesday, December 10th at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved longtime companion of Jen McDonald who survives him.

Born in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, September 7, 1967, the son of Anita M. (Sullivan) Stonis and her companion Robert "Doc" Vezina of Pelham, NH and the late Kenneth J. Stonis, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School with the Class of 1985.

Most recently, Rob was employed as a Laborer with the Laborer's Union, Local 429 in Lowell for over 23 years.

Among his many activities, he was a member of the Dom Polski Club in Lowell, enjoyed fishing, golf, and snowmobiling and was also an avid traveler. His greatest joy however, was spending quality time with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his companion, mother and step-father, Rob is survived by his sister Katie J. (Stonis) Caswell and her husband Jamon of Wakefield, MA; his nieces and nephew with whom he was extremely close, Kayla, Chloe and Bryce Caswell; his step-son Parker Schaffer; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was also "Doggy Dad" to his beloved dog Rocco.

An adamant organ donor, Rob would proud to know that he is already in the process of saving lives.

STONIS

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial in Gibson Cemetery.

E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the , 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
