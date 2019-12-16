Lowell Sun Obituaries
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PELHAM FUNERAL HOME
11 NASHUA RD.
PELHAM, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
View Map
Resources
Robert K. Stonis Obituary
Robert K. Stonis of Lowell

In Lowell, Dec. 10, 2019, at Lowell General, Robert K. Stonis, of Lowell. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial in Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the , 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 16, 2019
