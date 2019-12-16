|
Robert K. Stonis of Lowell
In Lowell, Dec. 10, 2019, at Lowell General, Robert K. Stonis, of Lowell. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial in Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the , 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 16, 2019