LOWELL

Robert L'Hussier, 88, of Lowell, MA died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell.

He was married to the late Lillian (Bergeron) L'Hussier, who died in 2002.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Armand and Florence (Caper) L' Hussier. He attended Lowell Public Schools.

He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from BAE of Nashua, NH working as an Electrical Engineer. He continued working part-time as a bartender at the Mount Pleasant Golf Club and was an avid golfer and member at the club for over 50 years. In his early years, he worked at the Ford Plant of Somerville.

In the past he was a member of the Chelmsford Elks. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He wintered in Naples, FL and summered in Ocean Park, ME.

He is survived by his son Robert L'Hussier of Lowell, daughter, Karen L'Hussier of Ocean City, MD., a twin brother Roger L' Hussier and his wife Irene of Nashua, NH a brother Ernest L'Hussier of Westford, two grandchildren Robert L'Hussier Jr. of Lowell and David L'Hussier of Ocean City MD., as well as a great grandchild, Hunter L' Hussier, and many niece and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Frederick L' Hussier, Dorthy Clayton, Armand L' Hussier Jr. and Harold L' Hussier. He also leaves behind a loving friend and companion Yevonne Nabbefeld.

L'Hussier

A memorial service will be held after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Services are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Memorials may be made in his name to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304 Boston MA 02110 or at www.macovid19relieffund.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020
