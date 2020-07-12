Robert L. Connell
formerly of Westford, MA
Robert L. Connell of Holderness, New Hampshire died June 4, 2020.
He was the son of Leo and Yvonne Connell of Westford, MA. Robert was born in Lowell, MA on February 9, 1931. He was predeceased by his son Michael Connell.
Robert graduated from Westford Academy and received a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA. Robert served for 4 years in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a charter member and past president of the Westford Kiwanis Club, and a member of the American Legion.
Robert's career included work at Raytheon Co. as an Industrial Engineer working on the Sparrow, Poseidon, and Apollo programs. Robert worked at W.L. Gore as an Application Engineer working on various aerospace and computer programs utilizing ribbon cable wire. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for several years as an Industrial Engineer. Robert enjoyed his family and the family get-togethers. He also enjoyed playing golf and collecting antique prints.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Riley) of Holderness, N.H. and His daughter Kathleen of Westford MA, three sons Christopher Connell of Lincoln, MA, Jonathan Connell and his wife Yalan of Alexandria, NH, James Connell and his wife Sharon of Hudson, NH and twelve grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Doris Welch of Westford, MA, and Lorraine Peterson and her husband Ernest, of Weaverville, N.C.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Mayhew Funeral Homes, Plymouth NH.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.