Robert Lawrence Guerin, 78, the beloved husband of 52 years of Johanna M. (Dalton) Guerin, and a resident of the Belvidere neighborhood, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
Robert was born in Lowell on April 5, 1941, a son of the late Arthur and Marion (McMahon) Guerin. "Shorty", the nickname he was affectionately given by his father, was educated at the Sacred Heart Grammar School and Lowell High School. Following his education, Shorty enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. For most of his life, Shorty worked as carpenter. He was very talented, and worked on many historical properties for the Federal Conservation Trust. He was also employed as a bridge worker, building and repairing many of the Route 495 Bridges.
Shorty loved teaching kids the game of baseball. He was an Oliveira Little League Baseball Coach in the Sacred Heart/South Lowell neighborhood for many years. Shorty was also a History buff. Reading and studying American History, American Indian History, and U.S. War History was a passion of his. He enjoyed collecting coins and gardening in his later years. He loved all kids and babies, and especially adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shorty enjoyed cigarettes and scratch tickets and had a morning routine of Dunkin Coffee then Simon's for lottery tickets, where he would catch up with the boys. He was a man of decision, and was an ardent supporter of small businesses in Lowell and shopping locally for whatever he needed.
In addition to his wife Johanna, Shorty is survived by his nine children, Deborah (Bray) Trumbull and her husband Bruce, Donna (Bray) Seeker, Robert Bray and his wife Cyndi, David Bray and his wife Jill, Mark Guerin, Sean Guerin, Joseph Guerin and his wife Carol, Steven Guerin and his wife Erin, and Michelle (Guerin) Larned and her husband Phillip; 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann Marie Dalton, Joey Dalton, Edward Dalton, and David Dalton; also many nieces and nephews. Robert was the brother of the late Isabelle Mahoney, Arthur Guerin, Dennis Guerin, and Marion Hickey.
