of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Robert L. Marks, a resident of Chelmsford for the past 53 years, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Johnson) Marks with whom he has enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
He was born in Somerville on August 20, 1931 and was a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Smith) Marks.
Robert was raised in Somerville and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for the Teamster Union, Local 25. Robert was full of life, he was an avid bowler at Brunswick Lanes in Lowell and played horseshoes for the Tewksbury Elks Club, where he was an active member. He enjoyed watching old western movies. He was a fan of boxing and enjoyed going to the Golden Gloves. Most of all, Robert cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and Papa to all his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Robert is survived by his daughters; Debra Donnelly and her husband William of Nashua, Donna Thorne and her husband David of Chelmsford, Kim Vermot-Gaud and her husband Stephan of Chelmsford, Robin Hunt and her husband John of Nashua, and Kathleen Marks of Chelmsford, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings; Edmund Marks of Tewksbury and Lorraine Byers of Tewksbury and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers; Joseph and Russell Marks and his sisters; Eleanor Farnell and Dorothy Martes. Marks Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019