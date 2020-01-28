|
Robert L. McHugh, Sr.
life-long resident of Wilmington
Robert L. McHugh, Sr., age 87, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Catherine A. (Woods) McHugh, devoted father of Kenny Liston & his partner Kim Monteforte of Haverhill, Salvi "Bill" Liston & his wife Susan of Wilmington, Robert McHugh, Jr. & his partner June Ferrante of Wilmington and Jimbo McHugh & his wife Cheryl of Cumming, GA. Loving "Grampy Q" of Joe, Billy, Jennifer, Kyle, Brady, Craig, Catherine and Vanessa. Dear son of the late Peter and Gertrude "Beatrice" McHugh, brother of Richard "Bozo" McHugh & his late wife Maureen of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Ed Woods & his wife Sandra of Reading. Robert is also survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and their families.
Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 31st from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020