Robert L. Perrin

1941 - 2019



Robert L. Perrin, age 77, a resident of Lowell, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Carolann P. (Choquette) Perrin who died in 2006.



Born in Lowell on October 12, 1941, he was a son of the late Lucien and Alice (Verville) Perrin.



Robert was a veteran of the U. S. Marines. He served from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964. He earned the Good Conduct Medal 1st Award and the Marksman Badge.



Prior to his retirement, he worked as a clerk for the former Purity Supreme Supermarkets.



He is survived by four sons and two daughters in law, David R. and Theresa Perrin of Lynn, James C. Perrin of Dracut, Donald M. and Jocelyn Perrin of Hillsborough, NH and Bryan Perrin of Dracut; a daughter, Cheryl A. Perrin of Dracut; nine grandchildren, Makenzie, Colby, Kennedee, Jordan, Madesun, Alexis, Bret, Brittany, Benjamin and Christopher; one great-grandson, Jaice; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Doris Beauregard of Lowell, Dolores and Kenneth Williams of Dracut and Gloria Brown of NC; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Perrin of FL; also many nieces and nephews.



He was also the brother of the late Richard Perrin.



PERRIN - Robert L. Perrin. Relatives and friends will be received at the R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. His Prayer Service will take place immediately following at 7 p.m. Spring burial in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veteran's organization of your choice.