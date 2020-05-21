Robert L. Thereault
1942 - 2020
Robert L. Thereault
(1942 - 2020)

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on March 3, 1942, Robert was the son of the late Paul H. Thereault and Jeanette (Grenier) Thereault, husband of Maureen (McMahon) Thereault for 47 years; they were together for fifty years.

Robert passed away April 8, 2020 in Beverly, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, St. Patrick's School and Keith Academy, Class of 1959. He furthered his education at Bryant Stratton in Boston.Robert grew up on Holyrood Ave in the Belvidere section of Lowell and worked at Wang Labs in Tewksbury for twentyyears as a computer tech and other computer firms.

Also, Robert loved to cook - prime rib, pork roast, ragu, and pork scrap. He even made fresh soda bread for his wife, Maureen, and cooked for the priests of St. Michael's. He leaves his wife Maureen, son Gregory P. of North Andover, daughter Mary Beth Lagasse and her husband Marc of Dracut. Brother John P. Thereault of Maryland, sister Paulette Brennan and her husband Edward Brennan of Wilmington, Delaware, cousin Jane (Ricard) and her husband Bruce Gilbert of Rye, N.H. and many nieces and nephews in Wilmington, Delaware; Maryland, and Cape Cod.

Due tothe virus - Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Robert was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery, East Chelmsford, MA. Please donate to: St. Michael Parish, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA 01845 in Memory of Robert.

Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.
