Robert Lawrence Kirby Sr., 80 of Dracut passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side, Thursday morning July 9, 2020.
Born in Milford he was the son of the late Charles F. and Leonie (Jarvis) Kirby.
Mr. Kirby graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1957 and enlisted in the Navy upon graduation. While in the Navy he served aboard the USS Canberra. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Robert furthered his education at Wachusett Community College where he earned his degree in Criminal Justice.
For over 20 years he was employed by the Massachusetts State Police, where he retired with the rank of Captain and served as President of the Massachusetts State Police Commissioned Officers Association.
Mr. Kirby was predeceased by his brother Thomas Kirby and his daughter-in-law Kelly M. Kirby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy (Lee) Kirby of Dracut, son, Robert L. Kirby Jr., of Boston, daughter, Mary Lee Kirby of Dracut, MA., two grandchildren, Ryan S. Kirby and his wife Jessica of Florida, and Meaghan Grimes of Brookline, MA., a great granddaughter Aviana Kirby, two sisters, Elaine P. Kirby of New Hampshire and Anne S. Cartwright of New Hampshire, lifelong friends, John and Deirdre Anderson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
At his request all services are private and at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
