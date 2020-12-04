DRACUT
Robert Farley, 88 of Dracut, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1st in Lowell.
Robert was born in Lowell on February 4, 1932 to the late James and Gertrude (Fleming) Farley. He graduated from Lowell Trade School in 1950.
Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1956 after serving his country during the Korean War. After his time in the military, he married his late wife Carmel on April 28, 1956. Together they shared 62 years of marriage and raised a beautiful family.
Robert was employed by AVCO/Textron as a Manager in Plant Engineering for 40 years. He enjoyed following the Red Sox, traveling along the coast of Maine, eating at Bob's Clam Hut and trips to the White Mountains. He was also an active member of St. Francis Parish.
Beloved husband of the late Carmel (Haggerty) Farley. Loving father of Susan Hadley and her husband Ronald of Dracut, and Tara Stemporzewski and her husband Francis of Salem, NH. Adoring grandfather of Alexandra Kime, Kathryn and Michael Martin, John and Madison Hadley, Elizabeth and Leonardo Correa Maia, Julia and Raymond Kapala III, Maria and Douglas Leasure Jr., Nicholas Hadley, Bridget Hadley, and Christopher Stemporzewski. Great grandfather of Nora Kime, Hadley Grace Martin and Ryan Robert Martin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Funeral Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Francis Parish of Dracut, PO Box 609, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut, MA. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
