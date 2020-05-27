…of Tewksbury, U.S. Navy veteran; 74
TEWKSBURY
Mr. Robert Michael Gravelle, age 74, a Veteran and resident of Tewksbury for the past 47 years, died May 23. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of Andrea F. (Bailey) Gravelle, son of the late Arthur and Alice (McDonough) Gravelle, father of Kerry Lekas and her husband Daniel of Londonderry, NH, and Robert L. Gravelle and his wife Katrina (Enis) of Goffstown, NH; grandfather of William and his wife Meghan, Emily, Nicholas, and Lydia; great grandfather of Martin, Theodore, and Riley; brother of Carol Ann Rand and her husband Neal of So. Royalston, VT, and the late Alice DePari; uncle of many.
Arrangements
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, Visiting Hours are Thursday, May 28, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Friday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with Navy Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or via www.stjude.org or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114-2699 or via www.lovetotherescue.org OR MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or vis www.mspca.org are encouraged. For E-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.