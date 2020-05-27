Robert M. Gravelle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…of Tewksbury, U.S. Navy veteran; 74

TEWKSBURY

Mr. Robert Michael Gravelle, age 74, a Veteran and resident of Tewksbury for the past 47 years, died May 23. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of Andrea F. (Bailey) Gravelle, son of the late Arthur and Alice (McDonough) Gravelle, father of Kerry Lekas and her husband Daniel of Londonderry, NH, and Robert L. Gravelle and his wife Katrina (Enis) of Goffstown, NH; grandfather of William and his wife Meghan, Emily, Nicholas, and Lydia; great grandfather of Martin, Theodore, and Riley; brother of Carol Ann Rand and her husband Neal of So. Royalston, VT, and the late Alice DePari; uncle of many.

Arrangements

With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and limited numbers, Visiting Hours are Thursday, May 28, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Friday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with Navy Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or via www.stjude.org or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114-2699 or via www.lovetotherescue.org OR MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or vis www.mspca.org are encouraged. For E-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Robert M. Gravelle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joe Winslow
May 25, 2020
Condolences to my cousin Bobby's family. He and the entire Gravelle family are in my prayers. Sincerely, Patrick & P. J. Stack
Patrick Stack
May 25, 2020
Rakkasan!!
Amicus numquam oblivione dlelebitur
Requiescat in Pacem!
Dick George
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved