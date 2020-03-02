|
Loving Brother, Uncle, and Friend
Robert M. "Bobby" Hand passed away on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 47 years old.
Robert was born in Lowell, a son of the late Daniel and Arlene (Newcomb) Hand. He was educated in the Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1991. Bobby worked for General Latex Corporation in Billerica before taking a position as a Custodian for the City of Lowell School Department at Lowell High School. Bobby enjoyed a twenty plus year career at LHS.
Bobby was a hard worker. He was a loving, caring, generous guy with a big heart and a big laugh. He loved to talk and tell stories, and was always there to listen when you needed him. Most of Bobby's hobbies and interests revolved around sports. He absolutely loved the Patriots and attending games at Gillette. He enjoyed watching all Boston Sports Teams. Bobby also loved College Sports and was a big Notre Dame fan. A sports betting enthusiast, Bobby also liked to try his luck with the Lottery and Scratch Tickets.
Horse Racing was another passion of Bobby's. He loved to play the track. In recent years, he had been lucky enough to take a few trips to Saratoga with his brother Brian.
Bobby was an avid golfer and a Heavy Metal Rock and Roll music fan, attending concerts whenever he could. He loved being around and hanging with all of his friends, especially Reinaldo and Percy.
Surviving Bobby are his brother, Brian Hand of Lowell, his sister, Susan Toledo of Lunenburg; many nieces and nephews; his best buddies, Reinaldo Rego and Percy Coleman, as well as his friends and coworkers at LHS.
Bobby was the brother of the late Arlene (Hand) Colon and Daniel Hand.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 8 PM, with his FUNERAL SERVICE taking place at 7:30 PM in the Funeral Home, during the visitation.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or at
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 2, 2020