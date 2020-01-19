|
December 21, 1929 – January 13, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert M. Huntley on Monday, January 13, 2020. His wife of 66 years, Gini, was at his side. Born in Lowell, MA, he grew up in the Cupples Square section of the city, where he helped out in his dad's business, Huntley Hardware. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1948 and proudly served his country with the Army in the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, he returned to the hardware business. More importantly he married the love of his life, Virginia (Rogers) on January 17, 1954. Together the two of them worked tirelessly to expand the business to stores in Billerica and Wilmington, MA. Together they raised 6 children while living in Dracut, MA then moved to Ipswich, MA in 1981.
Bob loved his children, singing and travel and saw many amazing sights; most of them were sailing adventures beginning the 1970s on the Bo-Gin-Six out of Jubilee Yacht Club in Beverly, MA. Upon moving to Ipswich, MA, Bob discovered the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus and was able to return to a passion from his youth by performing with them. Bob recently celebrated his 90 th birthday with 50 of his friends and family at his home in Arundel, ME, complete with fireworks.
His is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Dana Huntley, and his wife, Pam, of Hampton, NH; daughter, Gail Bickford, and her husband, Tom, of Orono, ME; son, Wayne Huntley, and his wife, Kathleen, of Andover, MA; daughter, Donna Donnelly, and her husband, Michael, of Arundel, ME; daughter, Pam Nielsen, and her husband, Kim, of Norwalk, CT; and daughter, Lisa Drown, and her husband, Bill, of Beverly, MA; in addition to 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
He was pre-deceased by his sister, Irene Burke, and brother, Dr. Bernard Huntley.
Robert M. Huntley, 90, the beloved husband of Virginia (Rogers) Huntley, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on TUESDAY, JAN. 21, 2020, from 4 until 8 PM. Mr. Huntley's FUNERAL SERVICE will take place in the Funeral Home on WEDNESDAY MORNING, Jan. 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury.
