|
|
lifelong Lowell resident; 38
LOWELL
Robert M. Nealon, Jr., 38, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Lowell.
He was born in Boston on January 10, 1982 and was a son of Robert M. Nealon, Sr. and Barbara A. (Weems) Nealon. He was educated in the Lowell School System, at the Reilly Elementary School and St. Margaret Parochial School. Robert graduated high school from New Hampton School, in New Hampton, NH and furthered his education at Dean College in Franklin, MA.
Robert worked as a Railroad Foreman with Keolis Commuter Company for the past 6 years. He took pride in his work and enjoyed his job. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his two children attending sporting events in Boston. His children and family were the highlights of his life.
In addition to his parents, Robert Sr. and Barbara, he is also survived by his beloved children, Caleb Michael Nealon and Kaylee Mae Nealon, his sister, Jennifer Nealon Heibel and her husband, John Heibel, of Lowell, and their children, Ellie and Samuel Heibel, his aunt and uncle, Nancy and Randall Humphrey of Lowell and his cousins Jessica Humphrey, Alexa Wisdom, Jackie Hale, Joanne Provencher and Diane Dike.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Lillian Nealon, his maternal grandparents Mary and Berlin Weems and his paternal aunt and uncle, Joan and Bernie Provencher.
In Lieu of Flowers an Education Fund is being set up for Robert's Children. Please send your donations made out to: Barbara Nealon and send to: C/O Enterprise Bank, (Lowell Branch) 222 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852.
Nealon
HIS FUNERAL SERVICES AND BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. FURTHER FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT MAY BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816 AND PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Robert M. Nealon, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020