|
|
of Pelham, NH
PELHAM, NH
Robert M. Rouleau, 55, of Pelham, NH, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born on May 9, 1964 in Lowell and was a son of the late Paul L. Rouleau and Elsie (Coffin) Rouleau of Pelham, NH. He was raised in Pelham, NH, where he attended the area schools. Robert never married.
Robert worked in the printed circuit board industry for many years, before more recently working at FedEx, until illness forced his retirement. He loved the outdoors and was a hard worker. He had a passion for horses and he enjoyed working with the horses at the former Rockingham Park Race Track. He was an avid New England sports fan, especially for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed offshore fishing and bowling.
In addition to his mother, Elsie Rouleau of Pelham, NH, he is survived by his four brothers, Paul Rouleau and his wife, Joan of Nashua, NH, Michael Rouleau and his wife, Linda of Pelham, NH, David Rouleau and his wife, Betsy of Haverhill, MA, and Richard Rouleau of Pelham, NH. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Norman and Jean Rouleau of Dracut, MA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Rouleau
ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS COMMITTAL PRAYERS AT 11 A.M. AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY, 96 RIVERNECK ROAD, CHELMSFORD, MA. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HIS MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO THE . ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Robert M. Rouleau
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 18, 2019