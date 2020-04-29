|
|
Billerica Resident, Age 61
Born in January 1959 and Died April 24, 2020
Bob passed away of respiratory failure after a courageous week-long battle with Covid 19 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, MA.
He is survived by his Fiancee, Lori Stuart of Billerica, MA, his sister, Marilyn MacIntosh of Hampton, NH, his brother Edwin MacIntosh and his wife Julie of Merrimack, NH and his sister, Carolyn Adams of Nashua, NH, Nephew, DJ MacIntosh of Winchester, Virginia and his Nieces, Melissa MacIntosh of Haverhill, MA, Jaime and Jennifer MacIntosh of Merrimack, NH, many cousins and his good friend Joe Lavoie. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Edwin L. and Virginia MacIntosh.
Bob was a very passionate Patriots, Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan and loved fishing in the White Mountains of NH. He was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School, Class of 1977 and Middlesex Community College and worked for Curriculum Associates before his retirement.
"Bob always said he would leave a trail of stardust for us as he explores the Milky Way and checks out the best pizza in the Andromedia Galaxy".
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and at Bob's request there will be no service. Cremation will be private. In his memory you can donate to help first responders at the Mass. COVID 19 Relief Fund. https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/
Arrangements made by Burns Funeral Home, Billerica, Massachusetts
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 29 to May 20, 2020