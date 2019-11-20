Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Robert Marchand Obituary
of Lowell; 83

Mr. Robert Marchand, 83, of Lowell passed away at his home on Wednesday November 13, 2019. The son of the late George and Laura (Proulx) Marchand he was born in Dracut, and had been an area resident all his life. Mr. Marchand worked at the Sunoco and Mobile stations on Bridge St. In Lowell. He was a member of St. Michael Church in Lowell, enjoyed spending time at the Lowell Senior Center, and loved to spend time with his family. Mr. Marchand was pre-deceased by his brother Gerard Marchand. He is survived by his sister Therese Lessard of Lowell and several nieces and nephews.

Marchand

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, on Friday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
