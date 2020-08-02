Of Tyngsboro, MA
Robert Martin Wallace, 75, of Tyngsboro passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, Boston.
He was born in Lowell, the son of the late Lawrence and Fern (Hayes) Wallace. Mr. Wallace was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1962. Upon graduation, he enlisted with the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. After receiving his honorable discharge, Mr. Wallace was employed as a police officer for the town of Tyngsboro/Dunstable. He retired from Peabody Supply of North Chelmsford and previously worked at F.W. Webb of Merrimack, NH and was a former Tyngsboro Selectman.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed yard sales, cooking, spending time with both family and friends and will always be remembered for his good sense of humor. On Sundays during the football season you could find him watching his favorite team the Patriots with his grandson. His love of cooking carried over to his love of eating where he is known by his family for eating any baked good in sight. Robert loved spending time at his home in Florida where he enjoyed happy hour with many wonderful friends.
He was the loving husband of the late Frances (Wyman) Wallace who passed away in 2011.
Mr. Wallace was predeceased by his brothers, Bill, Lindy, Gerald, Donald, Raymond, Claude, John, David and Frank Wallace.
He is survived by his daughters, Hope Cushing and her husband David of Hudson, NH., and Heather Wallace of Tyngsboro, MA., brother, Kendall Wallace and his wife Esther of N. Hampton, NH., sister, Fern Childs of Tyngsboro, MA., grandchildren, Sasha Cushing of Hudson, NH., Jacklyn Cushing of Springfield, MA., and Devin Cushing of Hudson, NH., great grandson, Aron Cushing, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Monday, August 3, from 9AM to 11AM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. His funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Cemetery, Tyngsboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Association in his name. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
