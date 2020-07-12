1/1
Robert Michael "Bob" Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A lifelong resident of Chelmsford

Robert "Bob" Michael Burns, 71, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford died Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at his home with his caring wife, Faye L. (Gallegos) Burns, and family at his side.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Christopher and M. Eileen (Duffy) Burns. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1966, Springfield College with a BS in Criminal Justice, and Masters in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria.

He proudly served with the Army National Guard from 1968 to 1972.

Bob retired as a Sergeant from the Chelmsford Police Department. He was a past member of NEMLEC.

He enjoyed New England sports especially the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed white water rafting and vacationing with his family in Waterville Valley.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Christopher Burns and his companion Anna McNicholas of Beverly, MA, and Cameron Burns of Chelmsford, MA; daughter, Valerie Coonradt and her husband Jacob of Brookline, NH; grandchild, Orion Coonradt; sister, Marilyn Leclair of Chelmsford, MA; In laws, Louis and Jeanne Gallegos of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

Burns

Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday, July 15 from 10am to 12 noon with family sharing at Noon at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX STREET, CHELMSFORD, MA 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Michael Burns


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
12:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elane Tharp
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved