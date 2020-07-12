A lifelong resident of Chelmsford
Robert "Bob" Michael Burns, 71, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford died Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at his home with his caring wife, Faye L. (Gallegos) Burns, and family at his side.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Christopher and M. Eileen (Duffy) Burns. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1966, Springfield College with a BS in Criminal Justice, and Masters in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria.
He proudly served with the Army National Guard from 1968 to 1972.
Bob retired as a Sergeant from the Chelmsford Police Department. He was a past member of NEMLEC.
He enjoyed New England sports especially the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed white water rafting and vacationing with his family in Waterville Valley.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Christopher Burns and his companion Anna McNicholas of Beverly, MA, and Cameron Burns of Chelmsford, MA; daughter, Valerie Coonradt and her husband Jacob of Brookline, NH; grandchild, Orion Coonradt; sister, Marilyn Leclair of Chelmsford, MA; In laws, Louis and Jeanne Gallegos of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday, July 15 from 10am to 12 noon with family sharing at Noon at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX STREET, CHELMSFORD, MA 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
