Robert "Bob" Morse
1940 - 2020
North Port, FL

Robert "Bob" Morse, 80, of North Port, FL, originally from Tewksbury, MA & Corolla, NC, passed away on November 10, 2020. Bob was born on March 12, 1940 in Malden, MA to his parents, Robert & Gertrude Morse.

Bob worked as a waste water operator for National Poly Chemicals and Zeneca Resins in Wilmington, MA for a total of 35 years.

He was a member of AmVets Post 312 in North Port, FL, Teamsters Local 25 in Boston, and the Oil and Atomic union in Boston. Bob loved fishing, playing pool & darts and had a passion for listening to music. Bob had a very sharp wit with a great sense of humor.

On June 30, 1960 he married Barbara M. Duggan in Biddeford, Maine.

Bob is preceded in death by his brother, David Kendall and grandson, PFC John Francis Landry Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Morse of North Port, FL; children, Robert (Clare) Morse Jr. of Shirley, MA, Daniel (Mary Jane) Morse of Merrimack, NH, Pamela (John) Landry of North Port, FL, Lynne (Charles) Marshman of Pelham, NH; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Janet E. Duggan of Wilmington, MA, brother-in-law Charles E. (Elizabeth) Duggan of Londonderry, NH.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
