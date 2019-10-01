|
lifelong resident of Dracut, MA; 86
DRACUT
Robert C. Murphy, age 86, of Dracut, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home on September 27, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on December 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Christopher Murphy and Dora Bruno Murphy.
A lifelong resident of Dracut, Robert attended and graduated from Dracut High School, where while there he played on the football team. After graduating, at the young age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corp. He was a decorated Korean War Veteran, and left the Marine Corp with the rank of Staff Sargent.
After his service to his country, he took classes at the then Lowell Technical Institute, now UMass Lowell. Not long after that, he met the love of his life, Joan E. Petroski of Dracut, who soon became Joan E. Murphy on October 31, 1959. Robert was predeceased by Joan on January 1, 2018.
Although he was not a man with many hobbies, the thing Robert loved the most was spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for cooking and entertaining and loved watching football.
Robert is survived by his three sons, Robert C. Murphy, Jr. and his wife Christine of NH, John P. Murphy and his husband Markis Newman of AZ, and Christopher G. Murphy of FL. Along with his sons, he is also survived by five grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019