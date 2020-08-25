Robert (Bob) E. O'Connor, Jr., 59, passed away at Brigham & Women's Hospital on August 21st, surrounded by his heartbroken family after a courageous battle with melanoma.Family meant everything to Bob and he was always happiest spending time with Carolyn and their three boys - Ian, Kyle and Brice. Together Bob and Carolyn built their boys a loving home and a childhood brimming with joyful memories - backyard forts and ice rinks that Bob built; late-night hockey games; rounds of golf; orchard bonfires and basement parties filled with family and friends; Cape vacations with the BC gang; and countless more happy memories and life lessons learned. Throw in two German Shepherds, three chocolate and one black Labrador, tons more hockey and Bob was in love with his full life.Bob was born the youngest of three boys on April 2, 1961 in Germany and grew up in Billerica, MA. He was a four-year, standout goalie for the Billerica High School hockey team and went on to play at Boston College before finishing his career in the Winnipeg Jets organization. In 1996, he was inducted into the Billerica High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a hard-working and dedicated employee of Market Basket for 31 years. Bob was the Assistant Manager of the bustling South Nashua, NH store 13.Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife Carolyn; his boys and their life partners (whom Bob proudly referred to as "his girls") Ian O'Connor and LeighAnn Dudek of Stoneham, MA; Kyle and Blaine O'Connor of Warwick, RI; Brice O'Connor and Samantha Loring of Falmouth, ME; and adorable grandsons Declan and Keegan, who are already proving to be loving brothers. Bob is also survived by his father Robert and brothers Mike and Tom; mother-in-law Carol Lecomte; sisters-in-law Linda Lecomte and Judie Velleca; brother-in-law John Lecomte; a niece, and several nephews.Bob was predeceased by his mother Christine, father-in-law John E. Lecomte, and family dogs Champ and Thunder.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to The Friends of Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite 120, Boston, MA 02215.