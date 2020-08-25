1/1
Robert O'Connor Jr.
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert (Bob) E. O'Connor, Jr., 59, passed away at Brigham & Women's Hospital on August 21st, surrounded by his heartbroken family after a courageous battle with melanoma.

Family meant everything to Bob and he was always happiest spending time with Carolyn and their three boys - Ian, Kyle and Brice. Together Bob and Carolyn built their boys a loving home and a childhood brimming with joyful memories - backyard forts and ice rinks that Bob built; late-night hockey games; rounds of golf; orchard bonfires and basement parties filled with family and friends; Cape vacations with the BC gang; and countless more happy memories and life lessons learned. Throw in two German Shepherds, three chocolate and one black Labrador, tons more hockey and Bob was in love with his full life.

Bob was born the youngest of three boys on April 2, 1961 in Germany and grew up in Billerica, MA. He was a four-year, standout goalie for the Billerica High School hockey team and went on to play at Boston College before finishing his career in the Winnipeg Jets organization. In 1996, he was inducted into the Billerica High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a hard-working and dedicated employee of Market Basket for 31 years. Bob was the Assistant Manager of the bustling South Nashua, NH store 13.

Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife Carolyn; his boys and their life partners (whom Bob proudly referred to as "his girls") Ian O'Connor and LeighAnn Dudek of Stoneham, MA; Kyle and Blaine O'Connor of Warwick, RI; Brice O'Connor and Samantha Loring of Falmouth, ME; and adorable grandsons Declan and Keegan, who are already proving to be loving brothers. Bob is also survived by his father Robert and brothers Mike and Tom; mother-in-law Carol Lecomte; sisters-in-law Linda Lecomte and Judie Velleca; brother-in-law John Lecomte; a niece, and several nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his mother Christine, father-in-law John E. Lecomte, and family dogs Champ and Thunder.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to The Friends of Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite 120, Boston, MA 02215.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences
24 entries
August 24, 2020
I'm so saddened to hear about bob passing he was friend and manger at market basket for some many years I'm at a loss of words I'll miss you and love ya Rest In Peace my friend until we meet again to bobs family I'm so sorry for your loss your in my thoughts and prayers god bless
Lesley Branker
Coworker
August 24, 2020
Bob shining star. Bless you and your family. Our dads played golf together and were great friends. We shared time on the lacrosse field together. I was always awed by your athletic abilities and courage. Rest my friend. And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God's love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons,[p] neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrownot even the powers of hell can separate us from God's love. 39 No power in the sky above or in the earth belowindeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Russell Postell
Friend
August 24, 2020
Carolyn, Ian, Kyle, Brice and your families, We remember a very special man. Our hockey years together - Bob as your father, our coach, our friend and sometimes the opposing team's nightmare. There were proud moments, wins, loses but always endless laughter. These memories and his big spirit will be with us forever. You are in our hearts during this difficult time as we share your sadness. Love The Dunn Family
Julie Dunn
Family Friend
August 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Please trust in God to get through this horrible time in your life. My heart goes out to all of you. Shirley Sherman ( Blaine's other mother)
Shirley Sherman
Friend
August 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, he was a great man. It was my pleasure to work with him.
Chuck Tsouprakos
Coworker
August 23, 2020
Carolyn, Ian, Kyle, Brice William....my heart goes out to you all...Bob was such an amazing man...I loved working with him....his face always lit up talking about you all...I am so sorry...
Kerri Berube
Family Friend
August 23, 2020
To Carolyn and her family. David and I are thinking of you at this most difficult time of your lives. We are both very sorry to hear that Bob could not battle this terrible disease which affects so many lives.
Our sincere condolences coming your way from your new neighbors, David and Gisela Henshaw.
Gisela and David Henshaw
Neighbor
August 23, 2020
What a wonderful man. I only knew Bob from shopping at Market asker but appreciated his style and demeanor every time I saw him. He took time to always help me. I missed seeing him during his illness. My family and I will miss seeing his always smiling face. God Bless Bob and his wonderful family.
Richard Yanco
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
We have been holding you and your family in our hearts as we have been watching the cars come and go across the street from us. We knew enough that there was sadness and loss in your home but none of the details. Now we know that the end has come for a remarkably loving husband and father at much too young an age. What a loss for everyone.Our hearts go out to you and your boys with love and sympathy. Remember, we are right across the street if you should need anything. Know that you have a "family" at Cross Farms who care.
Ted and Stephie Kolman
Neighbor
August 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort during this difficult time. Bob, rest in peace. I remember seeing you walking around the store, always willing to help customers find a product and looking very approachable to everyone. Surely, you will be missed in the Market Basket Store as well.
Cathy Hall
August 22, 2020
Carolyn and Boys, My heart breaks for your loss. What an incredible father, grandfather and husband Bob was. May his legacy of love hold you up during this time of grief. We send our sincere condolences, Amiee, Brian, Tanner and Brady Beazley
Amiee Beazley
Friend
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mackenzie Vicaire
Coworker
August 22, 2020
It is nice to see there are still some parents who believe family comes first and instill those family values into their children. My father also believed family came first and tried to instill those same values in all of us. The childhood Bobby gave his boys sounds very much like mine.
My prayers and condolences to Bobby's entire family, and prayers for Bobby's soul, my he RIP and watch over his family with his mother in heaven. ❤❤❤
Mark Russell
Family Friend
August 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Carolyn, Ian, Kyle and Brice. I first met Bob through my brother Mike when they attended BC and played hockey together for the Eagles almost 40 years ago. As a young impressionable kid I looked up to my brother's friends, especially Bob. I feel fortunate to have been able to spend the day with him at the BC Hockey outing a few years ago. We had a great time together.
I am so sorry that you lost him to cancer at such a relatively young age. As you know he was a great husband, father, and friend. He will be missed.
May he Rest In Peace.
Chris O'Neil
Friend
August 22, 2020
Worked with Bob at store #6 , was great guy and a wonderful person! Sorry for your loss.
David Weir
Coworker
August 22, 2020
My condolences to the family bob was an awesome guy to work with I love working with him and ken at store 31 in Salem nh bob gave me my own ilse it was number .7 the paper isle there are tons of memories in working with bob and ken Rip Bob
Jay Fernekees
August 22, 2020
My heart,prayer,condolences go out the the O'Connor family,Bob was an amazing co-worker not only was he a great co-worker but a great listner,my experience with bob was 15 yrs ago I was giving the opportunity to work for market backer in salem N.H. and he was pretty much the first employee,co-worker red coat to address me and offered his help to set me up with my daily job he always made each day a comfortable one with a smile,it was an honor to work with him and I will never forget when I went back to work in Nashua 5 yrs ago I walked into the store and bob recognized me right away and welcomed me back,he was a true inspiration, may he rest in peace he will always be in my heart ....I will forever be grateful to work with a wonderful man..
Sharyl Desruisseaux
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Carolyn, Ian, Kyle and Brice and your families - Words can't express how much my heart hurts for you all. Bob was larger than life and such a fighter, and you were all so lucky to have such a loving, dedicated man in your lives. He was taken to soon but leaves you with wonderful memories. Much love to you all.
Laurie & Ted Medrek
Friend
August 22, 2020
Going to miss you. Your were one of a kind. Carol (Store 13)
Carol Bunker
Coworker
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Bob was a great guy. Ken enjoyed working with him. Lots of great memories
Ken and Paula Cayer
Coworker
August 22, 2020
He was a state champion and put the entire 1979 Billerica High hockey team on his back to win a fourth straight Conference Championship as a senior. He was a great friend and will always be my best man.
Jeff Higgins
Friend
August 22, 2020
Sending condolences from PEI
Paul & Nicole Morrissey
Family
August 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Uncle Bobby,Carolyn,Ian,Kyle,Brice,Micheal,Tommy and your extended families on the loss of Bobby. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult time. Sincerely Brian and Judy(Morrissey) Richard
Judy Morrissey Richard
Family
August 22, 2020
RIP BOB you will be missed.
Steve "Wigs" Wiggett
Coworker
