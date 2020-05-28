Robert P. "Butch" Cambray died peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Scarborough, ME at the age of 74.

Robert is survived by his children Christine Cambray of Westbrook, ME and Robert A. Cambray of Lowell, MA; his eight grandchildren Julie, Paul, Aimee, Kevin, David, Matthew, Alex,and Aidan; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Armand "Coopie" Cambray of Dracut, MA along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Henry Cambray.

On February 14, 1946 in Dracut, MA, Armand and Florence Cambray welcomed Robert into the world via a home delivery in the midst of a snowstorm. Robert grew up working in his parents' bakery and mastering the skill of baking, but his passions lay elsewhere so after graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1963, he found himself following his passion for cars and eventually working as a service manager for many dealerships in NH.

Four years ago, Robert moved to North Conway, NH to be closer to family where he resided in elderly housing. There he made many friends within his building and charmed everyone he came into contact with.

Robert's passions were cars, drag racing, electronics and animals. He lovedgadgets (Amazon likely just lost their best customer),always kept up to date on the latest technology quickly making a name for himself as the local gadget guru within his community. He was a great resource for car questions whether it be in reference to maintenance, triaging an issue, or recommending a car to buy, and he shared his love and knowledge selflessly. His love of animals found him with a variety of pets over the years, and he always had at least one pet, if not more.

In his late years he was committed to staying close with his immediate family and neighbors as well as being there for his grandchildren. He was always open to a coffee, cigarette (not in the recent years, although his grandchildren are sure he's enjoying a cigarette right now) and conversation. Although he liked his house in tip top shape and was particular about a lot of things, he had a big heart, open arms, and was there for anyone who needed it.

A private graveside service is still to be determined. The family would like to thank VNA of Carroll County (He loved all of you. Thank you for everything. From the bottom of our hearts.) and Crotched Mountain Home Care for their dedication and care of Robert.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store